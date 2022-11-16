Gibson, Force Elite dominate travel softball tournaments

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Carlinville athlete Hannah Gibson and the Force Elite 16A softball team recently did some major damage at a couple of tournaments in Chesterfield, MO and Bettendorf.

At the Perfect Game Elite 40 Showcase in Chesterfield, the Force placed runner-up behind the leadership of six All-Tournament honorees.

Gibson and Hannah Uhles picked up 15 strikeouts apiece on the mound, which ranked them fifith amongst all the pitchers in the competition.

Abby Hendricks finished as the tournament’s offensive Most Valuable Player with a .688 batting average and .722 on-base percentage. Taryn Griffith was right on her heels at .632 and .611.

Gibson, Hendricks and Griffith were named to the All-Tournament squad along with Raegan Rezba, Carly Szoke and Ava Rodriguez.

At Bettendorf, the Force Elite went 3-0 and took first place. Gibson was named the MVP of the first game after connecting on a pair of home runs.