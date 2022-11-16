Eugene M. Hildebrand, 93, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

He was born Sept. 17, 1929, in Carlinville, to Kayo Hildebrand and Anna Komnick Hildebrand.

He married Norma L. Jones Hildebrand on July 12, 1949 in Gillespie.

He was a farmer.

Eugene was a veteran of the US Marines after having served during Korea.

Eugene was a member of the VFW Post 4547 of Gillespie, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Gillespie and a former member of the Gillespie Elevator Board.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Cooper of Gillespie; daughter in laws, Stephanie Hildebrand of Lone Rock, WI, Michelle Hildebrand Hutchinson of Lone Rock, WI; grandchildren, Ross (Lilia) Cooper, Graham (Terry) Cooper, Austin (Amanda) Hildebrand, Dylan Hildebrand, Jennifer (Nick) Fleur, Mick Hildebrand; seven great grandchildren; care givers, Lois and Stormee.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; sons, Rodney Hildebrand, Steven Hildebrand, Gary Hildebrand and son in law, John Cooper.

Services were held on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie. Burial will be at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.