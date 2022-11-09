Ronald Dean Shultz, 71, of Bunker Hill, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.

He was born on May 25, 1951, in Carlinville, to the late Robert and Shirley (Emery) Shultz.

Ron graduated from Southwestern High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

He is survived by his sister Cindy (Joe) Ziegler of Newport, PA; three brothers, Robert (Nancy) Shultz of Wood River, Randy Shultz (Missy Freytag) of Brighton, and Roger Shultz of Springfield; numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted with Anderson Family Funeral Home with no services scheduled.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.