Cleo M. Novak, 75, of Gillespie, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

She was born March 3, 1947, in Granite City, to Maynard Ritchie and Kittie Reading Ritchie.

She married Joseph B. Novak on Dec. 14, 1968 in Mt. Olive. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her spouse, Joseph B. Novak of Gillespie; children, Ann Marie Sullivan of Springfield, Joseph B. Novak, II of Gillespie; grandchildren, Joseph B. Novak, III, Hunter Sullivan, Baylee Sullivan, Reece Sullivan; sister, Debra DalPozzo; several nieces and nephews.

Cleo was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and two sisters.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Macoupin County Animal Shelter. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.