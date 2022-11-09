CHS girls’ basketball teams ‘trick or treat’ for local food pantry

On Halloween, the Carlinville High School girls’ basketball teams tipped off their season by ‘trick or treating’ for canned goods in support of their local food pantry. The Cavaliers collected hundreds of items and cash donations and would like to thank the community for its support. Carlinville opens play at home against Williamsville Tues., Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Pictured, from left, (front row) Rowan Nepute, Jordyn Loveless, Isabella Tiburzi, Braley Wiser, Addie Ruyle, Hannah Gibson, Madeline Murphy, (back row) Lilly Foiles, Addysen Jines, Abbie Heusing, Kaitylyn Reels, Taylor Brandenburg, Josie O’Brien and Sophia Campbell.Not pictured is Allie Killam. The Cavaliers are coached by Darrin DeNeve and Renee Rehkemper. Photo contributed.