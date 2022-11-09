Andrew Charles Smith, 56, of Mt. Olive, passed away in Mt. Olive, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

He was born Feb. 28, 1966, in Staunton, to Richard Smith and Viola Agoras Smith.

He worked for Georgia Pacific and Smitty’s Shuttle Service.

He is survived by his children, Nick (Maretta) Sievers of Grand Junction, CO, Reneé (Daniel) Nass of Grand Junction, CO; six grandchildren; siblings, Pat White of Litchfield, Mike (Sondra) Smith of Mt. Olive, Sherry Petri of Gillespie, Mark (special friend, Laura) Smith of Mt. Olive, Tim (special friend, Missy) Smith of Mt. Olive, Lauri (special friend, Buddy Barnes) Smith of Wood River.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy Smith and brothers in law, Gary White, Kevin Petri.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.