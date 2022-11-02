Hunter Lee Drew, 3 of Carlinville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Hunter was born Sept. 7, 2019, in Springfield, a son of Christopher Gunn and Alisha A. Drew.

Hunter was the most loveable and free spirited little boy. He loved Paw Patrol and Cocomelon. His most favorite things ever were big trucks, race cars and airplanes.

He enjoyed playing with his sister and always gave the biggest and best hugs. His big blue eyes captured the hearts of everyone he came across.

His hug bright smile would make anyone’s day better. He was a one-of-a-kind, happy, loving boy who will never be forgotten and held in the hearts of so many who loved him so much.

Heaven truly gained the most perfect little angel. May Hunter be at peace and never feel pain again.

Hunter is survived by his father, Christopher Gunn of Carlinville; mother, Alisha A. Drew of Waggoner; sisters, Shalynn Drew, Melodie Marie Striplin, Kayleigh Gunn, brothers, Kaiden Gunn, Gatlian Gunn; grandparents, Richard Drew and Michael and Shelley Talkington; great-grandmother, Maggie Gravelle; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Hunter was preceded in death by his grandmother, Melody A. Drew and grandfather, John Tosh.

Visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Rick Bilyeu officiating.

Memorials may be made to Davis-Anderson to help the family.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.