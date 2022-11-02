Daniel R. Cook, 96 of Carlinville, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, Thursday morning, Oct. 27, 2022.

Daniel was born on Oct. 9, 1926, in Edinburg, to Walter and Mary (Hartman) Cook.

Daniel married Lois Vance; April 24, 1968 in Hillsboro.

Daniel grew up in rural Edinburg, and joined the Army where he proudly served our country in World War II.

After the service, he farmed and worked for Fiat Allis for many years. He later became an owner operator/truck driver and received recognition after 25 years of service for his safety and was honored into the Million Mile Club. He retired in 1994.

Daniel enjoyed mowing, camping, fishing, mushroom hunting, following sporting events that involved his grandchildren, and tinkering in the garage. His pride and joy was his family. After retirement they found their winter home in Zapata Texas, which they enjoyed for many years.

Daniel was a member of the Guy Baird American Legion Post #554 and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Daniel is survived by his wife; Lois of 54 years; son; Ronnie Cook of Carlinville; daughters, Janice Schwartztrauber of Hope, Arkansas, Vickie (Steve) Shaw and Danette (Jeff) Stewart of Carlinville; 11 grandchildren; Debbie Cook, Sandy Breckel, Robert (Diane) Lair, Victor England, Tammy (Jim) Chism, Daniel Cook, Janet (Chris) Templeton, Brendan (Carly) Stewart, Barry Stewart, Tyler Shaw and Corin Stewart; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; sister, Lucy (Bob) Gideon of Mechanicsburg and brother; Donnie (AnnaLou) Cook of Fairbault, MN; daughter-in-law, Glenda England.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents; 12 siblings, Thomas, Arthur, James, Wilbur, William, Walter, Charles Cook, Ida Humphrey, Elta Truax, Marion Emerson, and Sarah Cook; son, Vernon England; daughter in law, Margie Cook; son in law, Roy Schwartztrauber; great granddaughter, Katie Cook and granddaughter, Shannon James Cook.

Services were held on Monday, Oct. 31 2022 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville with Rev Cliff Woodman officiating.

He will be laid to rest in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, in Carlinville.

Memorials are to be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or the American Legion Post #554.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.