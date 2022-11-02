Charles Edward Payne

Charles “Chuck” Edward Payne, 86, of Girard, passed away at 6:25 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Charles was born on Jan. 2, 1936, in Alton, to Lowell Edward Payne and Mona Nancy (Rice) Payne.

He married Rosalie (Campbell) Sims on Sept. 4, 1954. They divorced in 1986. Chuck then married Joyce Ann (Conwill) Meyers on Dec. 27, 1987, in Virden.

He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School.

Chuck proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956 during the Korean War era serving in Korea.

He was in the Corps of Engineers. Chuck was an entrepreneur as a restaurant owner, insurance and investment representative, and salesman for American Steel Buildings.

He owned and operated DC TV for many years.

Chuck was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Chuck was happiest when he was barbequing for family and friends. He had his own barbeque sauce business it was called Papa Chuckies Barbeque. One of Chuck’s favorite things to say was, “If it’s not fun, don’t do it.” He loved good times and good people.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce of Girard; previous wife, Rosalie; daughters, Ramona Worthy of Collinsville, Rebecca (Gregg) Goble of Augusta, MO, Cynthia (Jerry) Tumlin of Niceville, FL, Julia (Stan) Eddington of Oxford, MS; sons, Steven Payne of Panama City Beach, FL, Jon (Robin) Payne of Bunker Hill; 17 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way; step-daughter, Melissa (Kent) VanBebber of Palmyra; step-sons, Steve (Sandy) Myers, Brian Myers both of Girard; sister, Mona Phegley of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; aunts, Donna (Phillip) Throne of Kearney, MO, JoAnn Mullink of Oxford, MS, Karen Brooks of Troy, MO, Rosemary (Mike) Spryzack of Winfield, MO; and uncle, John Fowler of Bethalto.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer Bond, and her husband, Terry Bond; great-grandson, Tate Zimmer; daughter-in-law, Carla Payne; son-in-law, Paul Worthy; step-mother, Olive “Ruthie” Payne; step-Father, Donald McCammack; and brother-in-law, Dennis Phegley.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a memorial fund for Charles “Chuck” Payne, First National Bank, 625 N. Third St., Girard, IL 62640.

Visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.