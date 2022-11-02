Central Illinois Cougars sign Carlinville stand-out

Colton Robinson, a graduate of Carlinville High School and a former Cavalier stand-out athlete, signed a contract to continue playing football in 2023 with the Central Illinois Cougars semi-pro organization.

The Cougars are preparing for their third year in Alton at the new Gordon Moore Park turf facility.

The Cougars recently played in the nationally-recognized Central Midwest football league for the first time, and only suffered one loss during the regular season. Central Illinois was additionally one game shy of another championship appearance.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to play with a winning organization on this level of football,” stated Robinson. “I am ready to go to organized training activities and compete. I am also looking at this as a possible way to go even higher in professional football.”

“I’m very excited about this signing,” said Cougars’ head coach Kinney Myles. “This a local kid from right here in my home town. We met at D&D and it’s been good every since. I know that Colton has played various positions and won some awards, which shows he has the ability to play the game.”

Myles plans to use Robinson as a stand-up rush edge specialist

“Colton has the right size and, based on his film, good speed. We think he’s a great fit and will do well. We invite all fans to rejoin Cougar Nation and support one of our own as he begins another chapter of his football career.”