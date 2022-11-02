CAH&C Haunted Drive Thru had another successful year

The 2nd Annual Haunted Drive-thru returned to the Macoupin County Fairgrounds on Oct. 27. Hosted by Carlinville Area Hospital and Clinics, the drive-thru took on a new theme this year, “Once Upon a Nightmare.” Bedtime story villains and creepy nursery rhyme characters roamed the grounds bringing laughter and screams as they scared those brave enough to cruise through the haunted drive. For those who preferred a less scary sight, they could drive through the Bates Building and enjoy kid-friendly characters.

Community volunteers and merchant sponsor participation were a huge part of the success of this haunted night. Merchants and community volunteers that participated this year included; Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary, Hallmark Health Care of Carlinville, Prairie Farms, Davis Sanitation, Sol De Mexico, Don Smith Paint Co. Bates Chevrolet Buick GMC, Boente Shell, Sullivan Drugs, Demuzio Excavating Inc., D&D Fitness, The Cottages of Carlinville, Carlinville Shell (E. 1st South St. ), Bright Smiles Dentistry, Heritage Health, Carlinville High School Interact Club, Carlinville High school Electrical/Construction Class, Gillespie High School Student Council, Koniaks Bar, Gillespie MPACT’D (Miners Preparing and Caring for Teen Driving), Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service.

The Haunted Drive-thru took form in October 2020 after the start of the pandemic, offering a safe Halloween activity for the community. Since then, the hospital has made it a yearly tradition to offer a fun community activity in conjunction with the widely attended Merchants Night on the Carlinville square. The evening brought an estimated 1600-plus in attendance, making it yet another successful year of haunting at the fairgrounds.