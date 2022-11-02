Alice Eleanor Schaller, 85, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Heritage Health of Staunton, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:45 a.m.

She was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Shipman, to Howard Newby and Eleanor Schoeneman Newby.

She married George Franklin Schaller. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2014.

She was a farmer’s wife.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Doug) Johansen of O’Fallon; one niece; four nephews and special cousin, Bill and Mary Lou Schoeneman.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; sister, Marilyn Benjey.

Public graveside service were held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

As per Alice’s wishes, do not send any flowers or memorials. Instead, send someone a greeting card to brighten their day as Alice often did.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.