Sharon Mae Dann, 75, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:16 p.m.

She was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Centralia, to Orvil Hopper and Dorothy Ellis.

She was retired after having been a waitress.

Sharon was a member of the Assembly of God of Litchfield.

She enjoyed making homemade bracelets and necklaces.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Bertolis of Wilsonville, Lori Myers of Gillespie, Scott Dann of Gillespie; grandchildren, Ryan Dann, Keith (Bailey) Lovejoy, Tayler Myers, Alex Myers, Kelsey Dann, Trenton Bertolis, Kendra Dann; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Remi; sibling, Sandra Gasser of Austin, TX and many nieces.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Orvil Hopper, Dorothy and Paul Matheny; sister, Shirley Matheny Beechler; brother, Paul E. Matheny and sister, Sheila S. Matheny.

Services were held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Southside Church of Litchfield. Burial was at Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Litchfield.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.