Michael Joseph Reiniesch, 71, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:10 a.m.

He was born Oct. 1, 1951, in Gillespie, to Joseph G. Reiniesch and Eleanore J. Kulenkamp Reiniesch.

He married Peggy Sue Miller Reiniesch on Oct. 15, 1977 in Gillespie.

He was a retired coal miner for Monterey Coal Co.

Michael was a veteran of the US Marines after having served from 1969-1973.

He was a member of the UMWA 1613.

Michael was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved farm animals. He was a Cubs Fan, Bears fan and Notre Dame sports fan.

He is survived by his spouse, Peggy Reiniesch of Gillespie; children, Amanda Reiniesch of Gillespie, Joseph (Becca) Reiniesch of Gillespie, Anna Reiniesch of Benld; grandchildren, Dominik Taylor, Shelby Taylor, Delaney “Bug” Taylor, Keagonn Malone; sisters, Ruth (Tom) Garbin of Sawyerville, Janet (Paul) Seketa of Gillespie; mother in law, Joan (Gaul) Miller; sisters in law and brothers in law, Connie Reiniesch of Gillespie, Dave and Pam Pickett of Gillespie, Penny and Paul Bryant of AR, Terry and Patty Armstrong of CA, David Miller of Gillespie, Connie Miller of Taylorville; 12 nieces and nephews; 15 great nieces and great nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Reiniesch; father in law, Alvin Miller and nephew, Chuckie Reiniesch.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services are Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie High School Sports, Gillespie High School Fishing or Coal Museum.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.