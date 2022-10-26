James David Watson, 74, of Pleasant Plains passed away at 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, peacefully, at his home with his wife and son by his side.

Jim was a U.S. Navy disabled veteran that served his country during the Vietnam Era. Following his honorable discharge, he trained and graduated from the University of Illinois Law Enforcement Academy in Champaign, and began his life long career of serving his community and helping anyone that needed assistance.

He served as a volunteer fireman with the Gillespie Volunteer Fire Dept. as Senior Advisor for Springfield Police Dept. Law Enforcement Explorer Post, member of FOP, Springfield and Northender VFW Post #10302.

Jim was a Cub’s fan, Chicago Bear’s fan, Alabama Crimson Tide football fan plus any team “his boys” were playing or cheering for.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sally; son, Joe (Christie) Watson; daughter, Robin (Greg) Thurman; brother, Larry (Donna) Watson; sisters, Leann Shuey, Gaye (Charlie Rossini) Watson; grandchildren, Ian (Dakota) McKinney USAF, Cody (Brooklyn) McKinney USAF, Karyss Thurman, Wyatt Thurman, Cooper Thurman; great-grandchildren, Brinnleigh McKinney, Rylan McKinney; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He has left us too soon but we can gain strength from how he lived his life, his 25 years serving law enforcement, his love for family, enjoyment of spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. His passing will, definitely, leave a void in the many lives that he touched through his strength, compassion and love.

Private family interment to be held at Camp Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jim’s name to: Parkinson’s.org – research foundation.