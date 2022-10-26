Claire Ann Lienard, 59, of Gillespie, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

She was born Oct. 31, 1962, in Litchfield, the daughter of Edward Lienard and Joan Bednar Lienard.

Claire was very lovable person who loved to give everyone big bear hugs. To those who knew her and loved her she was known as Clairey and Claire Bear.

She is survived by her sister, Marilyn (Tony) Kravanya of Gillespie; brother, David Lienard of Lebanon; sister in law, Sue Lienard of Drew, MS; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Claire was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Richard Lienard.

Private funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.