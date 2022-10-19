Linda Louise Langford, 75, of Mount Olive, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:33 a.m.

She was born July 18, 1947, in Carlinville, to James Leslie Cox Sr. and Helen Conlee Cox.

She was retired after having been a district manager for retail stores.

She is survived by her children, Rodney Ivey of Orlando, FL, Kim Smith of Mount Olive, Kelli Buck of Ocean View, HI, Linda (Ti) O’Daniel of La Porte, TX, Shirley Ligon of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Blake, Jacob, Nakita, Chastalee, Chelsea, Candie, Craig, Christin, Ashley, Gilbert, Donald, T.J., Cassie, Jasmine, Ethan; 25 great grandchildren; siblings, Brenda (Fred) Schwappach of Highland, Art Cox of Gillespie.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerry Eller and Jim Cox.

Visitation was held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. A celebration of life was held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Mt. Olive VFW.

Memorials are suggested to Southwest Illinois Bird Rescue, c/o Schatzi Grossglauser.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.