Leland Arthur Klopmeier, 86, passed away on Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:30 a.m. with family by his side.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1936 in Moro, to the late Arthur and Alma (Bertels) Klopmeier.

He married Marvine (Weidner) on July 28, 1956 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill. She preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 2010.

Leland graduated from Bunker Hill High School and started working at Owens Illinois Glass as a machinist at age 20. He retired as a Project Engineer in 1994 from O-I after 38 years. During his later years at O-I, he had several international job assignments including Australia, Finland, and Germany. He also enjoyed helping out on the family farms.

Throughout his life he was active in the Zion Lutheran Church and civic leadership roles.

After he retired, he and Marvine enjoyed traveling, golfing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters, Dawn Earnshaw of Bethalto, Laurel (Steve) West of Troy, Gayla (Steve) Walters of Carlinville; eight grandchildren, Suzy (Kurt) Trevisan, Scott (Tyler) Wheeler, Kelly (Brett) Sollberger, Kyle (Ericka) West, Amy (Adam) Wall, Lori (Tim) Lambeth, Molly (Justin) Joyce, Megan (Chris) Walton; 14 great grandchildren: Aidan & Caleb Wheeler, Nora & Stella Sollberger, Jacob West, Austin & Cecilia Wall, Elliana, Aubree, and Charlotte Lambeth, Dean & Lydia Joyce, and Garrett & Mallory Walton; sister-in-law, Verlene Klopmeier, brothers-in-law, Gerald (Louise) Weidner of Bunker Hill, and Eugene Weidner, Florissant, MO; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; father-in-law and mother-in-law Nelson & Lydia Weidner; brother, William Klopmeier; son-in-law Charles Earnshaw and sister-in-law Joyce Weidner.

Visitation was held at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The Funeral service were held at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The burial followed in the Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto or the Alzheimer’s Association.