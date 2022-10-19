Kelsey Lee Cox, 27, of Litchfield, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:52 p.m.

She was born Feb. 16, 1995, in Springfield, to Christopher S. Cox and Dena M. Allen.

She is survived by her father, Christopher Cox of Mt. Olive; mother, Dena Allen of Litchfield; children, Sophia Fainganert of Litchfield, Brady DeLong of Litchfield, Liam Cox of Litchfield, Salem Andrews of Litchfield, Luna Cox of Litchfield; siblings, Christopher Cox, Jr. of Mt. Olive, Aubree (Nathaniel) Cox of Mt. Olive, Riley Cox of Mt. Clare, Skyler Miller of Gillespie and grandmother, Karen Allen of Litchfield.

Kelsey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Stewart Wayne and Judith Ann Cox, Don Allen.

Visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.