CHS XC boys win SCC title, girls place runner-up

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School cross country teams tuned up for the postseason with solid runs at the South Central Conference meet in Piasa Oct. 15.

As a collective, the Cavaliers dominated. The boys won the championship and the girls battled to a runner-up placement.

Boys

The Carlinville boys scored 44 points and convincingly took down Litchfield (57), Southwestern (67), Staunton (76), Greenville (102) and Gillespie (149).

Carlinville, Southwestern and Staunton each featured three All-Conference runners.

Will Meyer placed runner-up amongst 36 boys with a time of 16:45 for CHS and was followed by Matt Dunn (third; 17:12) and Sam Wilson (11th; 18:18). Wilson beat out Greenville’s Micheal Wilson by one second for the final medal.

Bram Beuttel (17:32), Garrett Beuttel (17:35) and Drew Spangler (17:43) finished in a line for Southwestern while filling the fifth through seventh place slots, respectively.

The All-Conference Staunton trio also concluded in a pack. Rhyse Rucker ran his race in 17:52 for eighth place. Troy Albertina finished in 18:07 and ranked ninth. Nicholas Monahan placed tenth in 18:09.

1. Camden Quarton (Litchfield) 15:50

2. Will Meyer (Carlinville) 16:45

3. Matt Dunn (Carlinville) 17:12

4. Sam Horn (Litchfield) 17:30

5. Bram Beuttel (Southwestern) 17:32

6. Garrett Beuttel (Southwestern) 17:35

7. Drew Spangler (Southwestern) 17:43

8. Rhyse Rucker (Staunton) 17:52

9. Troy Albertina (Staunton) 18:07

10. Nicholas Monahan (Staunton) 18:09

11. Sam Wilson (Carlinville) 18:18

12. Michael Wilson (Greenville) 18:19

13. Hayden Truax (Carlinville) 18:29

14. Mitchell Floyd (Litchfield) 18:30

15. Alex Behme (Carlinville) 18:37

16. Kenny Traylor (Litchfield) 18:48

17. Wyatt Emken (Greenville) 19:00

18. Daniel Graham (Greenville) 19:08

19. Daniel Eichen (Carlinville) 19:09

20. Jack Goby (Carlinville) 19:37

21. Ashton White (Greenville) 19:40

22. Lucien Quarton (Litchfield) 19:44

23. Thomas Ogata (Staunton) 19:49

24. Eben Makler (Southwestern) 20:10

25. Zach Rue (Southwestern) 20:12

26. Trevor Myers (Staunton) 20:26

27. Carter Sies (Gillespie) 20:48

28. Marshall Greenwood (Gillespie) 20:50

29. Peyton Baugher (Litchfield) 20:55

30. Hank Fletcher (Gillespie) 21:44

31. Collyn Oberkfell (Gillespie) 21:57

32. Logan Custer (Southwestern) 22:47

33. Cadyn Oberkfell (Gillespie) 23:12

34. Vance Wesselman (Greenville) 23:25

35. Nate Troemal (Greenville) 23:49

36. Marek Kirsch (Southwestern) 28:50

Girls

Though her team didn’t have enough participants to qualify for a score, North Mac senior and All-Conference honoree Olivia Thoroman contended for the individual conference crown and finished just six seconds behind Litchfield’s Delanie Ulrich in the runner-up position with a time of 20:31.

Morgan Carrino led the charge for Carlinville in fourth place at 21:17 and was joined on the All-Conference team by Elyse Eldred, who ranked sixth in 21:55, and Hannah Truax, who finished 10th in 22:44.

Lexi Pfeiffer of Staunton also received a medal, placing ninth out of 43 girls with a time of 22:28.

Litchfield easily claimed the team title with 26 points to Carlinville’s 51. Staunton etched 93 tallies for third and was followed by Southwestern (105), Gillespie (109) and Greenville (113).

1. Delanie Ulrich (Litchfield) 20:25

2. Olivia Thoroman (North Mac) 20:31

3. Myka Fenton (Litchfield) 20:44

4. Morgan Carrino (Carlinville) 21:17

5. Katrina Campbell (Greenville) 21:48

6. Elyse Eldred (Carlinville) 21:55

7. Joelle Hughes (Litchfield) 22:23

8. Emma Dively (Litchfield) 22:26

9. Lexi Pfieffer (Staunton) 22:28

10. Hannah Truax (Carlinville) 22:44

11. Alex Gasperson (Litchfield) 22:51

12. Anna Beyers (Pana) 22:57

13. Mia Brawner (Gillespie) 23:49

14. Mallory Lucykow (Staunton) 23:58

15. Maddy Gordon (Southwestern) 24:01

16. Samantha Scott (Carlinville) 24:07

17. Cailtyn Travis (Litchfield) 24:25

18. Erika Gill (Gillespie) 24:33

19. Jillian Beilsmith (Southwestern) 24:41

20. Lily Brown (Gillespie) 25:09

21. Ellyn Miller (Greenville) 25:15

22. Sayuri Owada (Carlinville) 25:22

23. Zorah Austin (North Mac) 25:36

24. Reagan Beilsmith (Southwestern) 25:46

25. Elsah Clark (Staunton) 25:51

26. Ruthie Bunting (Southwestern) 26:10

27. Kristin Wagoner (Staunton) 26:17

28. Rose Timmerman (Greenville) 26:23

29. Madalyn Quarton (Carlinville) 26:32

30. Brooke Rucker (Staunton) 26:41

31. Cheyenne Butcher (Staunton) 26:49

32. Meagan White (Hillsboro) 26:59

33. Hallie Lomelino (North Mac) 27:18

34. Kinley Grove (Greenville) 27:23

35. Kori Petersen (Gillespie) 28:20

36. Kaylyn Holtorf (Southwestern) 28:28

37. Alexandra Kuhns (Hillsboro) 28:39

38. Layla Hall (Southwestern) 29:20

39. Megan Stewart (Southwestern) 29:28

40. Abigail Cline (Pana) 29:42

41. Ady Drewel (Gillespie) 29:43

42. Abbie Heusing (Carlinville) 30:31

43. Caitlyn McPeak (Greenville) 35:19