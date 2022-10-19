Charles L. Dey, 83, of Bunker Hill, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:35 am.

He was born May 19, 1939, in Carlinville, to Orville Clinton “O. Clinton” Dey and Kathryn Kahl Dey.

He was retired after having serving in law enforcement.

He played and coached softball for 30 years. He enjoyed gardening and being a “greeter at Short Stop.”

He is survived by his children, Debbie (Greg) Miller of Bunker Hill, Darla Searcy of Bunker Hill, Dennis (Shannon) Dey of Brighton, Doug (Stephanie) Dey of Bunker Hill, Dena (Joe Shipton) Osterman of Bunker Hill, Diane (Todd) Page of Gillespie, Dawn (spouse, Matt) Markel of Bunker Hill, Danielle (Ron) Helmkamp of Dorchester, Donovan Dey of Granite City, Dru Dey of Gillespie, Dana Dey of Gillespie; 29 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; sister, Deanna Fenton of Godfrey and former spouse, Dorothy Goodrick of Bunker Hill.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; great grandchildren, Jacob Dey and Evelynn Santel.

Services were held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Sports League.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

