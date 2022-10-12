Rotary Halloween Parade set for October 30th

The Carlinville Rotary Club is pleased to announce the 83rd annual Rotary Halloween Parade will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. The annual event parade is a fun, family event that many look forward to, young and old. This year’s theme is “Fairytale Magic.” The Grand Marshall of this parade is Sofia Hellums as “Cinderella” and Court Miller Hellums as “The Prince” with two mice portrayed by Jaclyn Hellums and Justin Hellums.

Matt Slightom, Rotary President, along with all the Rotarians invite everyone to plan to attend and/or be a part of the event. In conjunction, the Grand Marshall will be the Marshalls from the cast of the play “Peter Pan” of Blackburn College.

The 2022 Royal Rotary Kings and Queens Court features:

Freshman: Riley Owsley, daughter of Shane and Michelle Owsley and Tate Duckles, son of Bob and Kristy Duckels.

Sophomore: Emily Barbre, daughter of Michele and Adam Walden and Scooby and Amanda Barbre and Weston Kuykendall, son of Don Kuykendall and Maggie Kuykendall.

Junior: Katerina Tipps, daughter of Victoria Trevino and Travis Tipps and Jack Rouse, son of Jon Rouse and Stacey Rouse.

Senior Queen Nominees: Madalynn Bloome, daughter of Jacob and Brandee Bloome; Morgan Carrino, daughter of Lori Johanson and Michael Carrino; Sara Wiese, daughter of Robert and Crystal Wiese.

Senior King Nominees: Cooper Fullington, son of Elizabeth Fullington and Marty Fullington; Caleb Stanfield, son of Amy Sibley and Joseph Stanfield; Hayden Truax, son of John and Gretchen Truax.

Reigning Queen: Catherine Sims, daughter of Byron and Cindy Sims.

Reigning King: Ayden Tiburzi, son of Craig and Michelle Tiburzi.

The parade will form once again on the west side of the Carlinville Plaza and follow Route 4 down from North Broad to the Square and onto East Main where it will disassemble on North East Street just west of the Courthouse. Costume judging will be held at City Hall. The Carlinville Rotary Club would like to remind participants of the rules and guidelines of the parade. Entrants be 16 years old and properly licensed and insured to operate any motorized vehicle including but not limited to four wheelers, motorcycles, tractors or farm equipment. All participants are reminded to coordinate the theme of their costumes and decorated walker, drivers, floats with the theme of the parade. Horse riders shall be grouped at the end of the parade. Candy should be gently tossed to the curb. Political advertising of any kind is prohibited including signs on cars, pamphlets, pencils or other items promoting a candidate or political issue.

The order of the parade line-up is in the sole direction of the Rotary Halloween Parade Chairperson, Rotary Club members ill sell 50/50 tickets before and during the parade. The winner need not be present for the drawing. The winning ticket will be advertised in the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat. Anyone wanting more information may contact Matt Gazda at 217-854-5411, Carrie Harris at 217-891-1002 or Siri Engstrom at 217-408-6999.