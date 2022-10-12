Ralph H. Link, 80 of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at his home.

He was born Aug. 28, 1942 in Carlinville, son of Michael and Lola Boehm Link.

He married Jane Marie Deibert on Dec. 15, 1962 in Pottsville, PA.

Ralph was a United States Navy Vietnam veteran, having served as a flight engineer. His love for flying continued after serving his 8 years in the military and Ralph flew for over 40 years as a pilot for FS/Growmark and Country Financial before retiring.

Ralph loved anything fast and a close second behind airplanes were his motorcycles. If you couldn’t find Ralph in a plane or on a motorcycle, then one would know to look for him on the golf course, in his woodworking shop, in his vegetable garden or in the garage restoring his International/Cub Cadet tractors. He made sure to cap each evening relaxing with a cigar and a Jack Daniels.

Surviving are his wife, Jane, Bloomington; children, Michael Link and Heidi (Thomas) Bates, both of Normal; grandchildren, Chelsea (David) Heitz, Haley (Christian) Rasmussen and Lindsey and Dalton Bates; great-grandchildren, Freyja and Odin Heitz; brother, Mike (Becky) Link, Bethalto; sisters, Carol (Chuck) Roper, Litchfield and Janet Caulk, West Palm Beach, FL.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Dawn Link and one brother-in-law, Ed Caulk.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating.

Visitation was on Monday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation.

Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DAV Disabled American Veterans, Tunnel to Towers Foundation or CBTF Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation.

