Marilyn I. Taylor, 69, of Benld, passed away at Carlinville, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

She was born Jan. 30, 1953, in Jacksonville, to Ervin Bartz abd Mary McDowell Bartz.

She married James D. Taylor on Feb. 12, 1987 in Carlinville.

She was a bus driver for Cavallo Bus Lines.

She is survived by her spouse, James Taylor of Benld; daughter, Michelle (Joe) Cain of NC; son, William Waters of Franklin; four grandchildren; one great grandson; sister, Faye Bettis of Gadsden, AL; nephew, Mike (Darlene) Bettis and special dog, Sam.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother in law, John Bettis.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.