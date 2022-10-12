Joyce D. Kalvin, 93, of Sawyerville, passed away at Heritage Health of Carlinville, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:55 a.m.

She was born July 13, 1929, in Sawyerville, to Arnold Badstebner and Mary Playton Badstebner.

She married Andrew J. Kalvin on June 30, 1949 in Benld. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2013.

She was retired after having been a typesetter for Hano Business Forms.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Don) Mallette of Sycamore, Donna (Bradley) Huson of Carlinville; son, David (Sheri) Kalvin of Venice, FL; grandchildren, Rachel (James) Grzadzinski, Marc (Pam) Mallette, Timothy (Tracy) Mallette, Brian Lippold, Matthew (Danna) Lippold, Tom (Kelsey) Huson, Gail (Chris) Lyell; great-grandchildren, Alice Lippold, Malena Lippold, Simon Mallette, Jane Mallette, Susan Mallette, Jonah Mallette; sisters in law, Mary Jane Kalvin, Mary Kertis, several nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; spouse and brother, Robert Arnold Badstebner.

Services were held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Church, Benld. Burial was at Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph’s Church, Benld Cemetery, Heritage Health Activity Fund.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.