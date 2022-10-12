County champion Staunton Bulldogs: Take Five

North Mac runner-up, Carlinville third, Gillespie fifth

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Staunton High School volleyball team continued its dominance of the Macoupin County Tournament, this time on its home hardwood, Oct. 8.

The Bulldogs powered through three rivals, all via the straight set, and hoisted their fifth consecutive championship trophy.

Staunton opened with a 25-9, 25-13 thumping of Gillespie then pummeled Carlinville 25-12, 25-12 to set up a title match against North Mac. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers, 25-15, 26-15 and raised their overall record to 16-5 on the season.

Staunton has now won seven matches in a row.

As the tournament’s second seed, North Mac took down Mt. Olive and Southwestern in pool play. The runner-up Panthers are 15-8 overall.

Third place was claimed by Carlinville, who beat Southwestern after splitting with Gillespie and Staunton. The Cavaliers improved to 9-14 and dropped the Piasa Birds to 6-17.

Gillespie, 6-18 overall, straight set Bunker Hill for fifth.

Bunker Hill previously swept Mt. Olive 25-21, 25-23 in an elimination game. The Minutemaids added win No. 4 to their (4-14) record while the Wildcats had a tedious losing streak extended to 14 contests. Mt. Olive has fallen short in 23 of its first 26 matches thus far.

Haris Legendre (Staunton), Kylie Lucykow (Staunton), Kennedy Legendre (Staunton), Natalie Little (North Mac), Gracie Meador (North Mac) and Isabella Tiburzi (Carlinville) were named to the All-Tournament team.