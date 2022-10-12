Albert “Al” Glenn Loftis, Jr., 66, of Gillespie, passed away peacefully with his children and wife by his side on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at home.

He was born March 28, 1956, in Granite City, to Albert Glenn Loftis Sr and Georgia Ann (Hasty) Loftis.

He married Elizabeth Ann (Tarrant) Loftis on Aug. 20, 1977 in Washington Park.

He was an auto detailer for Victory Lane.

He enjoyed car shows, fishing, camping and being social. He was well known in the Gillespie community.

He is survived by his spouse, Elizabeth Loftis of Gillespie; children, Daniel Scott (Julie) Loftis of Virden, Christina Marie (partner, Jenni Tate) Loftis of St. Louis, MO, Christopher Allen (Melissa) Loftis of Mt. Clare; grandchildren, Austin D. Loftis of Gillespie, Dalton S. Loftis of Virden, Cassandra L. Loftis of Virden, Charlie Warden of St. Louis, MO, Amber Vail of St. Louis, MO; great granddaughter, Armella Diane Rose Loftis of Gillespie; sibling, Debbie Hayden, Richie Loftis, Tommy Loftis.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Madyson Diane Loftis; brothers, Robbie E. Loftis, William Lee Loftis; sisters, Alma “Faye” Hart, Alice Ann Loftis.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial was at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.