Weller and Legendre push SHS volleyball to road conference win at Carlinville

Carlinville third, Greenfield-Northwestern fifth at Fran Struble Invite

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Allison Weller had 20 assists and Haris Legendre put down 12 kills to help keep the Staunton High School volleyball team perfect in South Central Conference action against young but scrappy Carlinville Sept. 29.

The host Cavaliers were resilient and put forth a strong effort, but the heavyweight Bulldogs left the Big House on West Main with a sweep after locking up back-to-back 25-21 set victories.

Weller, Danielle Russell, Taylor Nolan, Lilly Troekler and Kennedy Legendre each had at least one ace to fuel a balanced attack.

K. Legendre and Kylie Lucykow each put forth a double-double of service points and digs. Lucykow contributed 13 of each. K. Legendre collected a team-high 14 service tallies and made 12 digs.

Makenah Dugan had 16 digs and six service points for CHS in the loss. Isabella Tiburzi collected 14 assists. Melanie Murphy added five kills and a pair of aces.

The win bumped Staunton to 4-0 in the SCC and dropped Carlinville to 0-4. The Bulldogs are 12-5 overall and the Cavaliers now sit at 7-12 following a third place finish at the Fran Struble Invitational over the weekend.

Fran Struble Invitational

The annual Carlinville tournament, renamed the Fran Struble Invitational in honor of the former CHS coaching great, was played Oct. 1.

Calhoun defeated Carlyle in an intense battle to take the championship 24-26, 25-19, 26-24.

Carlinville straight set Greenfield-Northwestern 25-18, 25-19 and Gillespie 25-17, 25-16 in its first two matches, then took out Greenville 25-14, 26-24 for third place after falling short 20-25, 25-13, 12-15 against Carlyle.

Greenfield-Northwestern went 2-2 on the day and beat Central A&M 25-18, 25-23 in the fifth place match. The Tigers, who lost to Carlinville and Caryle before beating Gillespie 25-19, 18-25, 15-11 in pool play, are 13-15 on the season.

Gillespie dropped eight of nine sets overall and came in last with a 16-25, 22-25 loss to Decatur Eisenhower in the seventh place contest. The Miners are 3-16 overall and 0-3 against the SCC.

A pair of Macoupin County girls made the All-Tournament Team. Tiburzi represented Carlinville and Naomi Lansaw received honors for Greenfield-Northwestern. The rest of the roster spots were filled by Delanie Klass (Calhoun), Audrey Gilman (Calhoun), Carlie Wademan (Carlyle), Emma Meyer (Carlyle), Lilly Funneman (Greenville) and Julia Corzine (Central A&M).

Southwestern defeated by North Mac at home

Mckenzie Stanton put forth a double-double of 20 service points and 12 digs, but couldn’t quite lead Southwestern to a home win against North Mac Sept. 29.

The visiting Panthers improved to 12-7 with a 26-24, 25-22 win.

The Piasa Birds descended to 5-13.

Mt. Olive and Bunker Hill on lengthy losing streaks

As the season moves into October, Mt. Olive and Bunker Hill are already feeling the effects of an autumn chill.

The Wildcats and Minutemaids are both on lengthy landslides.

Mt. Olive has lost nine matches in a row and is 3-18. The Wildcats went 0-5 last week, losing to Pawnee (24-26. 23-25) and Nokomis (19-25, 11-25) in conference matches and dropping all three games of a tournament tripleheader against CCHS Bloomington (10-25, 9-25), Illini Central (11-25, 8-25) and Calvary (16-25, 25-23, 9-15).

Bunker Hill is winless since Sept. 7. Over the course of an eight-game skid, the Minutemaids have been straight set by each opponent they have faced, including Maryville Christian Sept. 22, Marquette Sept. 27, Metro East Lutheran Sept. 29, Lincolnwood Sept. 30 and Hillsboro Oct. 1 last week. Bunker Hill is 2-11 overall and 0-7 in the Gateway Metro.