Larry Roger Perkins passed away quietly on Sept. 11, 2022, with his family by his side, near his home in Cape Carteret, North Carolina.

Larry was the son of Horace and Eula Perkins of Quincy, who pre­ceded him in death.

Larry (Pete) was born Oct. 30,1940 in Macomb.

Larry owned and operated grocery stores in Carlinville, Knoxville, IA, Iowa Falls, IA, and Keokuk, IA. He was a member of the Carlinville and Knoxville Li­ons club as well as Knoxville Ro­tary Club.

He was a member and Past President of the Iowa Gro­cery Industry Association.

He is sur­vived by his wife, Louise Perkins; sons, Craig Perkins, his wife Kris of Arlington Heights, IL; Kent Perkins of Seneca, SC; Brian Per­kins and his wife Margie of Cape Carteret, NC; grandsons, Mike Perkins and his wife Brittany of Moorhead, NC, Kyle Perkins and his wife Brittney of Cape Carter­et, NC, Andrew Perkins and his wife Molly of Evanston; great grand daughters, Kendall and Kaylee Perkins of Cape Carteret, NC; sister, Judy Perkins McPhail of Quincy; many nieces and nephews along with several sisters and brother in-laws.

Following a memorial at the beach, burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe sent to the American Can­cer Society or Carteret Health­ Care Hospital in Moorhead, NC.