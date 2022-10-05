Beverly Sue Bell, 72, of Chesterfield, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.

She was born May 31, 1950 in Alton, daughter of the late Bernard Mearl Bell and Carolyn Maxine Sisk.

She was employed by William M. Bedell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River, for 35 years as a residential supervisor.

Beverly followed her faith in God.

Bev enjoyed latch hook to drawing beautiful pictures. Bev loved her Aerosmith, especially Steven Tyler, Blues Hockey, and Cardinals baseball.

Surviving are her children, Michael C. Geisen of Medora, Angela M. Hummer of Chesterfield; five grandchildren, Brittany L. Geisen, Michael E. Geisen, Samantha N. Israel, Nickolas R. Hummer, Kevin B. Hummer; great-grandchildren, Marcel, Benson, Gunner, Nova, Elaina; brothers, Jim Bell, Chad Bell; sisters, Rhonda Bell, Shelly Haun; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Bernard Bell and Carolyn Sisk; children, Sarah “Pumpkin” Geisen/Buck, and Eugene “Squeak” Geisen/Buck, a brother Ronald Bell and sister; Cheryl Catt.

The family hosted a Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 2, 2022 with services following at the Southwestern Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Fidelity, with Pastor Mike Mohr officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Southwestern Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Fidelity.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.

Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, is assisting the family with arrangements.