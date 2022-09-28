Randolph P Anderson, 92, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at 1:19 am.

He was born May 22, 1930, in Gillespie, to Robert R. Anderson and Marie H. Vannatta Anderson.

He married Shirley Mae Kinney Anderson on April 12, 1952 in Gillespie. She preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 2005.

He was a veteran of the US Navy.

He was retired after having been a steelworker for Granite City Steel.

Randolph was a former member of the Litchfield Moose.

He enjoyed fishing and camping.

He is survived by his son, Randy (Denise) Anderson; daughters, Ginger Anderson, Charlene Stewart; grandchildren, Ryan Anderson (friend, Katie Kinkle), Teri Anderson, Robert “Buddy” (Emily) Anderson, Randi Anderson, Abby (Mike) Patrick, Kelly Lyons (friend, Mark Reising), Jaclyn (Ted) Knetzer; 12 great grandchildren and sister, Maxine Bomkamp of Gillespie.

Randolph was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; son in law, Donald Stewart; grandson, Bradley Fenton; sister, Betty Sandretto; brothers in law, Pete Sandretto, William Bomkamp and Richard Kinney.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral services are Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Partnership For Educational Excellence District #7 or United Methodist Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie,is in charge of the arrangements.