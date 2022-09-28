Helen Irene McKechan, 96, of Gillespie, passed away in St. Peters, MO on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 11:18 a.m.

She was born March 8, 1926, in Benld, to Sylvester Koschak and Julia Onesky Koschak.

She married John B. McKechan in Chicago, in Oct. of 1957. He preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 1998.

She was retired after having been an administrative assistant for the State of Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Helen liked to crochet.

She is survived by her children, Marcia (Verne) Schulte of Mt. Olive, John A. McKechan of Gillespie, Ronald J. (Helen) McKechan of Springfield, David B. McKechan of Gillespie, Patricia A. McKechan of St. Peters, MO; grandchildren, Jarid Lee (Madeline) Schulte, Adam Lee (Sarah) Schulte, Nicholas Lee Schulte, Ashley Nicole McKechan; great-grandchild, Della Kate Schulte.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; daughter in infancy, Elizabeth McKechan; great grandson, Adam Samuel Schulte; brothers, Paul Koschak, John Koschak, Metro Koschak, Mike Koschak; sisters, Ann Koschak, Judy “Dolly” Berutti.

Visitation was on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services were on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Tunnel To Towers Foundation or Wounded Warriors.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.