CHS cross country teams run at St. Joseph Ogden Invite

Six Cavaliers receive awards

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School cross country teams competed in one of the toughest meets throughout the state Sept. 24 at the St. Joseph Ogden Invitational.

“This meet gap brings in some of the best teams central Illinois has to offer and many times the individuals and teams who receive the top awards will also receive them at the state meet in November,”CHS head coach Charlie Helton said.

The weather was cool and sunny on a day that Helton described as ‘perfect for cross country.’

“This meet provides a lot of excitement,” said Helton. “The kids get to run through the city of St. Joseph and then finish on a race track in front of a large crowd.”

Six Cavaliers additionally received awards before a rousing applause in the St. Joseph-Ogden High School gymnasium.

CHS boys

The boys finished 14th out of 22 teams with 381 points.

Will Meyer was the top representative for the Cavaliers and received a trophy for ranking 15th overall out of 169 runners. In addition, Meyer’s personal best time of 16:11 was the fastest clocked by any CHS runner since 2017.

Out of all Carlinville cross country runners that have took on the Spartan Classic, Meyer is fourth all-time behind Cory Landon (15:13; 2015), Nolan Kreipe (15:42; 2015) and Jason Landon (15:43; 2017).

Meyer was followed by Sam Wilson (76th; 17:58) and Matt Dunn (81st; 18:01), who both received medals for ranking in the meet’s top 100.

Other Carlinville representatives were Alex Behme in 114th at 18:54, Jack Goby in 117th at 19:05, Hayden Truax in 121st at 19:19 and Charlie Wilson in 139th at 20:34.

1. Decatur St. Teresa 60 pts.

2. El Paso Gridley 92 pts.

3. Tuscola 113 pts.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 114 pts.

5. Effingham St. Anthony 174 pts.

6. Monticello 189 pts.

7. Arthur 217 pts.

8. Heyworth 249 pts.

9. Tolono Unity 274 pts.

10. Urbana University 308 pts.

11. Georgetown 347 pts.

12. Maroa-Forsyth 351 pts.

13. Shelbyville 370 pts.

14. Carlinville 381 pts.

15. Mackinaw 384 pts.

16. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 387 pts.

17. Tri-Valley 404 pts.

18. Toledo Cumberland 423 pts.

19. Fithian Oakwood 521 pts.

20. Sullivan 528 pts.

21. Bismarck 566 pts.

22. Seeger 664 pts.

CHS girls

The girls finished in 15th place out of 19 teams with 377 points.

Each CHS representative set a new personal best time by over at least a minute.

Morgan Carrino put together a 20:53 performance to claim the 36th overall placement in a 140-woman field.

Elyse Eldred placed 69th with a time of 22:15. Hannah Truax (23:32) also cracked the top 100 in 91st.

Samantha Scott (107th; 24:47), Sayuri Owada (130th; 27:39) and Abbie Heusing (140th; 32:47) formed the backbone.

1. Tolono Unity 38 pts.

2. El Paso Gridley 97 pts.

3. Urbana University 149 pts.

4. Shelbyville 167 pts.

5. Monticello 174 pts.

6. Seeger 175 pts.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 193 pts.

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 228 pts.

9. Champaign St. Thomas More 249 pts.

10. Mackinaw 289 pts.

11. Decatur St. Teresa 291 pts.

12. Effingham St. Anthony 314 pts.

13. Tuscola 343 pts.

14. Tri-Valley 350 pts.

15. Carlinville 377 pts.

16. Heyworth 403 pts.

17. Arthur 412 pts.

18. Neoga 430 pts.

19. Maroa-Forsyth 443 pts.