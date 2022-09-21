William B. Bomkamp, 92, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

He was born Oct. 19, 1929, in Carlinville, to Joseph Bomkamp and Regina Schaefer Bomkamp.

He married Maxine (Anderson) Bomkamp on Feb. 21, 1953 in Carlinville.

He was retired after having been a maintenance supervisor for Monterey Coal.

William was a veteran of the US Air Force after having served during Korea. He was former commander of the VFW Post 4547 of Gillespie.

He was a board member of the Veterans Assistance Commission. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his spouse, Maxine Bomkamp of Gillespie; daughters, Regina (Rick) Garbin of Gillespie, Shelley (Frank) Barrett of Gillespie; grandchildren, Frank III (Alissa), Nickie (Mike), Ricky (Amanda), Rachel (Kerry), Valerie (Bryan), Vanessa (Ricky), Michael (Debbie), Shawna (Brad); great-grandchildren, Frankie, Hannah, Violet, Vivien, Bryan Jr, Andrew, Caroline, Rhett, Roslyn, Tristan; brothers, Richard (Cathy) Bomkamp, Leonard (Dorothy) Bomkamp, Norman (Judy) Bomkamp; sisters, Joann (Sonny) Richey, Rita (George) Cerar and brother in law, Dale Kasten.

William was preceded in death by his parents; brother & sister in law, Paul & Sandy Bomkamp and sister, Rosina Kasten.

Services will be on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church in Gillespie from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral mass will be on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church in Gillespie at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Welfare Association or donor’s choice.

