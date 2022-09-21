Terry Jean Brawley, 64, of Gillespie, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

She was born Oct. 26, 1957, in Granite City, to Jesse Junior Martin and Joan Courtney Martin.

She married Kerry Alvin Brawley on March 18, 1978 in Granite City. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2020.

She was a CNA.

She is survived by her son, Samuel J. (Nicole) Brawley of Gillespie; grandchildren, Todd J. Brawley, Hannah M. Brawley; sister, Tonya Martin; brothers, Richard (Lisa) Martin, Bill Martin, Marion Martin, Tony (Deb) Martin; sister in law, Rhonda (Alan) Brawley Burris, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son, Johnathan E. in infancy; daughter, Jessica D. in infancy; brothers, Bob Martin and Jesse Martin, Jr.

No public services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.