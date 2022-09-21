Robert Dickey Rutherford

Robert Dickey “Dick” Rutherford, 81, of Carlinville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Carlinville. He was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Carlinville, the son of Dr. Robert and Dorothy “Dickey” Rutherford.

He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1958 and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and graduated with a degree in agriculture.

Prior to his retirement in 2006 he was a sales consultant and construction center manager for Morton Buildings in Litchfield.

He loved waterfowl hunting in Calhoun County and Canada and traveling in the U.S. and Europe.

After retirement he became actively engaged in raising purebred Kiko goats, seeking outstanding genetics in the breed. He was a much beloved grandfather and loved spending time with family. His grandchildren were a great source of joy for him.

He is survived by his wife, Sally, of 36 years; two brothers, Paul and Jack Rutherford; sister Ann Goetzel; son, Ty (Donna) Rutherford of Gillespie; daughters, Lisa (Rich) Rans of Austin, TX, Angi (Matt) Voss of Baltimore, MD; step sons Rodney (Lisa) Walton of Walterville, OR, Adrian (Amy) Walton of Carlinville, Damon (Becky) Walton of Carlinville; step daughter, Shawna (Michael) Veydt of Venetia, PA; step daughter-in­-law, Leah Walton of Westchester; grandchildren, Jesse (Hayley) Rutherford, Riley (Keegan) Craig, Alexander Voss, Griffin, Beckett, and Nolan Rans, Rihanna and Macalla Walton, Lauren Swainston, Aidan Walton, Camryn (John) Joseph, Chloe Walton, Carly (Brendan) Stewart, Cory Walton, Will Walton, Matthew Veydt, Emma, Adam and Nick Walton, and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jill Lambert, and step son, Trevor Walton.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, 10:30 a.m.with visitation prior to the service, from 8 to 10:15 a.m. Rev. Dean Probst will officiate. In lieu of donations the family asks that people simply do a good deed for someone less fortunate than themselves.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.