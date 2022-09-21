Larry William Elvers, 79, of Litchfield, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at 7:18 p.m.

He was born Aug. 21, 1943, in Litchfield, to William Henry Elvers and Betty Elam Elvers.

He married Ann Cavanaugh Elvers on June 27, 1964 at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie.

Larry was a 1961 graduate of Gillespie High School.

He retired in 1993 after having been an Illinois State Trooper for more than 25 years. Larry was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Illinois Troopers Association.

He was a former little league baseball coach and St. Mary’s basketball coach. He never missed his grandchildren’s activities.

He is survived by his spouse, Ann Elvers of Litchfield; children, Mark (Brenda) Elvers of Springfield, Jeffrey (Tobey) Elvers of Hamel; grandchildren, Ryne, Cal, Will, Collin, Chloe and step mother, Thelma Elvers of Gillespie.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Walter and Mabel Elvers.

Services will be on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Holy Family Church in Litchfield from 9 to 11 a.m. and a memorial mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Holy Family Church, Litchfield at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.