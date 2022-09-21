James R. Scott, 82, of Carlinville, passed at his residence on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

He was born Sept. 20, 1939 in St. Louis, MO, son of Ethel (Kidwell) and Robert Scott. Jim married Joanne Ryan on May 27, 1983.

Jim was a police officer, fireman, and arson investigator in St. Louis. He was a supervisor of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office until retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pat Bertagnoli.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Scott; sons, Todd (Sally) Gross, Larry (Janine) Gross; grandchildren, Eric Naugle Gross, Keshia Cook, Kathleen Gross, and Andrew Gross.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 11am. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may go to Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church.

