James L. Cox, Jr. 70, of Mt. Olive, passed away at his residence on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 11:15 a.m.

He was born Sept. 27, 1951, in Litchfield, to James L. Cox Sr and Helen Conlee Cox. He married Donna M. Morelan Cox on Sept. 21, 1992 in Kissimmee, FL.

He was retired after having been a freight coordinator for Hays Transport in Carlinville.

James was a veteran of the US Marines after having served during Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the VFW of Gillespie.

He was a Mt. Olive Alderman for 10 years. He enjoyed traveling, working on old cars, hunting and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his spouse, Donna Cox of Mt Olive; children, James L. (Christy) Cox III of Gillespie, Daniel (Jessica) Borror of Gillespie, Ron (Paige) Borror of Troy; grandchildren, Bailee Borror, Quade Borror, Reese Borror, Sutton Borror; siblings, Linda Langford of Gillespie, Brenda (Fred) Schwappach of Highland, Arthur Cox of Gillespie.

James was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Eller.

Services were on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie and a celebration of life was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Mt. Olive VFW.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Toys for Tots.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.