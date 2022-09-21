Dennis R. Satterlee, 80, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at 3:25 pm.

He was born March 8, 1942, in Litchfield, to Charles H. Satterlee and Lois E. McPherson Satterlee.

He married Carole Jane Cavitt Satterlee on Sept. 28, 1974 in Gillespie. She preceded him in death on Feb. 20, 2014.

He was an educator with a PhD in education and archeology. He was a veteran after having served in the US Army.

Dennis was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. He loved traveling the world and going to England.

He is survived by his companion, Donna Ruyle of Gillespie; siblings, Maxine (Richard) Bergman of Raymond, Mary Satterlee of Tulsa, OK, Dr. Dale (Karen) Satterlee of Blue Ash, OH.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; brothers, Charles B. Satterlee, Gary W. Satterlee.

No public services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.