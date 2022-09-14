Tracey Lynn Yaeger Boyd, 61, of Port Orchard, Washington, formerly of Staunton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Washington.

She was born Dec. 3, 1960, the daughter of Joan (Butler) Yaeger and the late Richard A. Yaeger.

She married Gerald Boyd.

Tracey went to school to be a Horticulturist. She was an avid gardener and canner, an animal lover, loved cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband – Gerald Boyd; her mother, Joan B. Yaeger; children, Jason Reaka, Samantha Burson, Connor Boyd, Shane Boyd; grandchildren, Wyatt, Payton, Austin, Gracie; sisters, Beth (Jeff) Hauser, Carrie (Jim) Heyen; brother, Walter Yaeger; Aunt, Dorcas Williamson; Uncle, Charles Goebel; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father and Aunt Tammy and Uncle Red.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

To order flowers or leave an on-line condolence, visit williamsonfh.com.