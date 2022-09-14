SHS volleyball straight sets Southwestern; North Mac defeats Carlinville

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

In high school volleyball action, Staunton and North Mac started their conference seasons on a high note by knocking off a pair of county rivals.

Staunton straight sets Southwestern

After getting an epic come-from-behind 24-26, 25-19, 25-22 home win against Williamsville Sept. 6, Staunton defended its hardwood again with a 25-9, 25-19 straight set of Southwestern to open South Central Conference play Sept. 8.

The Bulldogs are on a four-game winning streak and they have beaten nine of 13 opponents that have been featured on a tough schedule.

The challenge continued this week as the Bulldogs traveled to Breese Sept. 13 for a rematch with Breese Mater Dei, who eliminated them in an Illinois High School Association Class 2A sectional championship in Vandalia last year. Coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.

Staunton travels to Pana (8-7; 1-0 SCC) for a conference match Thurs., Sept. 15.

The Piasa Birds (3-8; 0-1 SCC) travel to Alton Mon., Sept. 19.

North Mac defeats Carlinville

Carlinville fell to 0-5 with a 15-25, 25-27 loss to North Mac in Virden Sept. 8.

After winning four of five matches at the Montgomery County “Grace Filled” Tournament, the Panthers record is 7-4 overall with a 1-0 SCC mark attached. North Mac’s lone loss came against Lincolnwood, which has yet to suffer a loss at 12-0. The Panthers placed fifth out of 16 squads and Natalie Little was named to the All-Tournament team.

Hannah Gibson had six service points and an ace for the Cavaliers in defeat.

Isabella Tiburzi contributed 16 assists.

Chloe Pope and Jordyn Loveless made nine digs apiece.

Kallie Kimbro unleashed six kills.

Melanie Murphy and Ella Clevenger each rejected a pair of shots at the net.

The Cavaliers host Hillsboro (5-6; 1-0 SCC) Thurs., Sept. 15 and Mt. Olive (3-11) Mon., Sept. 19. Over the weekend, Carlinville hits the hardwood for a ‘round robin’ tournament against Calhoun, New Berlin and DeLand-Weldon.