Nelson F. Wilkens, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn; sons, Brad (Kate) and Matt (Jessica); five grandchildren; siblings, Kathy, Lynn, and Robbie, and an amazing group of friends.

Per his wishes, there will be no services held.

In honor of Nelson, please go outside and spend time with your kids or grandkids in lieu of card or flowers.

Memorials may go to the Macoupin Club, PO Box 11, Carlinville, IL 62626

