James A. Bianco, Sr, 79, of Staunton, passed away at Heritage Health of Staunton, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:50 p.m.

He was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Staunton, to Andrew Bianco and Mary Warren Bianco.

He was retired after having worked in sales in the automotive industry.

James was a veteran of the US Navy.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 177 of Staunton and a past Master and Shriner. He was a former member of the Staunton Volunteer Fire Department. He was a founding member of the Staunton Shifters Car Club.

He is survived by his children, Jim (Tracy) Bianco Jr. of Staunton, Tracy Ann Bianco of Staunton, Darrin Richard (Amanda) Bianco of Staunton; grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Meghan, Dominique, Griffin, Dalton, Gianna, great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Mason, Luca, Kayden, Quinn, Cora Jo, Gavin, Ava; sister, Rose Ann Fox; sister in law, Rena Bianco; several nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard Bianco, Bob Katzmarek, and niece, Jamie Krivi.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Staunton Helping Hands or Masonic Lodge.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.