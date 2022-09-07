CHS boys runner-up at Early Meet; Douglas Aikin wins middle school race

North Mac’s Olivia Thoroman 12th overall

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

At the Early Meet at Loveless Park, the Carlinville High School boys’ cross country team showcased a lot of promise for what was expected to be a conference-contending season.

Out of nine teams, CHS placed runner-up, tied with Rochester for 92 points. State-ranked Lincoln easily ran away with the meet via a 62-point separation.

As for teams that were in their league, the Cavaliers were the obvious frontrunners. Carlinville finished with a commanding lead over Litchfield (138), Staunton (161) and Greenville (202). North Mac and Gillespie also participated, but didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a squad score.

CHS was led by Matt Dunn, who finished ninth amongst 84 runners with a time of 18:21. Will Meyer (15th; 18:33), Hayden Truax (19th; 19:06), Alex Behme (27th; 19:53) and Jack Goby (33rd; 20:07) provided strong support for Dunn and helped the Cavaliers keep pace with the Rockets.

Carlinville was also represented by Daniel Eichen (41st; 20:39), Sam Wilson (43rd; 20:53), Kaney Roper (44th; 20:54), Charlie Wilson (45th; 21:04), Alex Scott (47th; 21:21), John Bray (52nd; 21:40), Jack Rives (53rd; 21:41), Giampaolo Pascarella (54th; 21:52), Austin Homer (55th; 22:03), James Bray (60th; 22:27), Cooper Fullington (61st; 22:28); Dominic Genetti (71st; 23:31); Patrick Dunn (81st; 28:10) and Tommy Cottingham (84th; 30:42).

Rhyse Rucker was the top finisher for Staunton in 18th at 18:55. Nicholas Monahan placed 23rd at 19:37. Troy Albertina followed closely behind in 25th at 19:48. Thomas Ogata placed 68th at 23:14 and Trevor Myers (27:50) rounded out the Bulldogs in 80th.

Gillespie was represented by the duo of Marshall Garwood and Carter Sies. Garwood came in 72nd place at 23:38 and Sies 74th in 24:19.

1 Lincoln 30

2 Carlinville 92

3 Rochester 92

4 Auburn 108

5 Litchfield 138

6 Jerseyville (Jersey) 141

7 Staunton 161

8 Alton (Marquette) 178

9 Greenville 202

HS girls

Carlinville showed drastic improvement in the girls’ race as well, thanks to an upward trend in numbers.

The Cavaliers, who had 157 points, placed fifth out of seven teams while overcoming two conference foes in Greenville (172) and Staunton (174).

Rochester rolled with a pack that occupied each of the top four individual slots and easily took the title with just 17 points. Litchfield followed in second with 50 tallies. The third and fourth rankings were owned by Jerseyville (84) and Marquette (105).

Though her team wasn’t eligible for a spot in the ranking, Olivia Thoroman showed out for North Mac. The senior placed 12th overall out of 77 girls with a time of 22:48. Zorah Austin (29:28) came in 56th and Hallie Lomelino (33:25) 71st.

Gillespie was one runner shy of a team placement. Mia Brawner (24:42) led the way for the Miners in 28th place with Erika Gill (24:45) right on her tail in 29th. Lilly Brown placed 51st in 27:45 and Kori Peterson finished her debut race in 65th at 31:33.

Elyse Eldred (38th; 26:18), Hannah Truax (46th; 26:48), Samantha Scott (49th; 27:12), Jessica Strubbe (55th; 29:27), Madalyn Quarton (58th; 29:56), Sayuri Owada (60th; 30:19) and Abbie Heusing (75th; 35:30) ran for Carlinville.

Alexis Hester placed 34th for Staunton in 25:38. She was followed by Lexi Pfieffer (41st; 26:25), Cheyenne Butcher (66th; 31:59), Kristin Wagoner (68th; 32:17), Brooke Rucker (69th; 32:18) and Elsah Clark (76th; 35:50).

1 Rochester 17

2 Litchfield 50

3 Jerseyville (Jersey) 84

4 Alton (Marquette) 105

5 Carlinville 157

6 Greenville 172

7 Staunton 174

Middle school

Douglas Aikin stole the show for the Carlinville Middle School boys by running two miles in 14:36 and winning first place in a 44-man race. Overall, the Cavaliers were third out of five teams with 60 points, defeating Roxana (81) and Gillespie (114). Auburn (40) won the meet and Jerseyville (45) came in second.

The same fate awaited the CMS girls, who also placed third amongst five squads. They hit 68 points, finishing well behind Roxana (32) and Jerseyville (37). The Cavaliers overcame Gillespie (86) and St. John Evangelis (124).

A complete list of results for Carlinville, Gillespie and North Mac (no team ranking) can be found below.

MS boys (44 total runners)

1 Douglas Aikin (Carlinville) – 14:36

6 Henry Truax (Carlinville) – 15:28

14 Matthew Plovich (Gillespie) – 17:09

17 Evan Barkley (Carlinville) – 17:34

18 Kellen Rovey (North Mac) – 17:38

20 Samuel Norris (Carlinville) – 17:39

24 Nolan Kiel (North Mac) – 19:02

26 Drake Peterson (Carlinville) – 19:37

27 Raiden Hannah (Gillespie) – 19:59

29 Lucca Kapp (Gillespie) – 20:18

30 Thodrick Dirks (Gillespie) – 20:24

32 Holden Sies (Gillespie) – 21:46

43 Ryker Wentler (Gillespie) – 29:47

MS girls (47 total runners)

7 Laney Owsley (Carlinville) – 17:52

8 Sloane Brawner (Gillespie) – 18:04

10 Sylvee Gibbs (Carlinville) – 18:09

13 Halle Bredel (Carlinville) – 19:08

14 Lilly Spencer (Gillespie) – 19:25

15 Paige Swank (Gillespie) – 19:29

17 Blakely Swan (Carlinville) – 19:47

21 Eleanor Behme (Carlinville) – 20:17

23 Ella Brawner (Gillespie) – 20:56

27 Giana Kapp (Gillespie) – 21:49

28 Payten Taylor (Gillespie) – 21:52

29 Delanie O’Brien (Carlinville) – 22:13

30 Jersey Drew (Carlinville) – 22:43

36 Isabella Travous (North Mac) – 24:16

39 Sola Lane (Carlinville) – 24:57

40 Chyla Crainick (Gillespie) – 25:16

44 Leona Eaves (Carlinville) – 26:52

47 Madisyn Thomas (Gillespie) – 34:25