Christopher Eric Ewing, 55, of Staunton, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:31 a.m.

He was born May 11, 1967, in Staunton, to Billy Ewing and Bette Salovich Reger.

He was a national sales manager for 32 years.

He is survived by his father, Bill (Christina) Ewing of Edwardsville; son, Nicholas Ewing of Saint Peters, MO; sister, Kim (Rodney) Pearson of Carlinville; step brother, Matt (Amy) Luchtefeld of Worden; step sister, Jayne (Dave) Endres of Edwardsville; sister in law, Deb Ewing of Benld.

Christopher was preceded in death by his mother, and brother, William P. “Bill” Ewing.

Private services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.