Sherrilyn Jo Tatum

Sherrilyn Jo Wheeler Tatum, 71, of Mt. Olive passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:12 p.m. at Hallmark Healthcare of Carlinville.

Sherrilyn Jo was born on June 18, 1951 in Flora, to Henry (Newt) Wheeler and Geraldine (Masters) Wheeler.

She attended Flora Township High School and graduated in 1969.

Sherrilyn Jo was employed at Livingston Pipe and Tube as a clerk. She was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Mt. Olive.

She is survived by her son, Nathan (Jessica) Tatum; daughter, Trisha Tatum (Chris) Monke; granddaughters, Madelyn and Charlotte Tatum; grandsons, Caden and Carter Monke; sister-in-law, Shirley Wheeler of Carlyle; nephews, Brian and Andy Wheeler and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gary Wheeler of Carlyle.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive. A private family burial will take place in Flora at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.