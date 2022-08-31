Russell E. Rhodes, 81 of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 23, 2022, with his daughters holding his hand.

Russell was born Jan. 28, 1941, in Carlinville, a son of Samuel and Alice (Crays) Rhodes.

Russell graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1959.

He married Wilma Cadmus on Sept. 30, 1960 in Kemper.

Russell worked for Illinois Power (Ameren) as a gas foreman for many years. He was well known for his hard work and ability to use a shovel and dig a hole quicker than none other.

He was always an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working and searching for arrowheads. After retiring he was able to do what he loved most, which was spending time with all his grandsons & wife Wilma, who adored and admired him greatly. He taught them all he knew and spent countless hours with them enjoying the same interests he had.

He was a member of Charity Baptist Church.

Russell is survived by his daughters, Karen (Lynn) Etter of Carlinville, Joanne (Randy) Albert of Carlinville, Pam (companion Randy Titsworth) Rhodes of Divernon; five grandsons, Zach (Ellen) Etter, Travis (Layli) Albert, Ross (Whitney) Albert, Caleb (Kenzie) Spangler, and Collin (Whitney) Spangler; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Samuel Rhodes of Carlinville, Chet Rhodes of Marshall, MO; several nieces and nephews.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma Jean Rhodes; sister, Norma Lewis and brother, Charles Rhodes.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Charity Baptist Church, in rural Carlinville.

Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Charity Baptist Church, Carlinville with Gary Harding officiating.

Memorials may be made to Charity Baptist Church.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.