James Albert Hallbauer, 90, of Carlinville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1931 to Henry and Nellie (Loehr) Hallbauer in Carlinville.

Jim married Carolyn Konneker on March 30, 1963 at the Methodist Church in Carlinville.

Jim was a graduate of Carlinville High School where he sang in the choir and held offices as a member of FFA and 4-H. He attended winter short courses in Agriculture at Purdue University after high school. Jim loved farming and working with animals.

He was a member of the American Hereford Association, he showed cattle at county fairs, and helped with livestock sales at the fairgrounds. Jim also participated in the horse cart races and involved his son, Ron whenever possible. He was a member of many city and county civic organizations.

Jim served his country in the US Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years.

He was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville and he sang in the children’s and adult choirs. He sang many solos at weddings and funerals and duets with Barb Linville.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hallbauer of Carlinville; children, Ron (Alison) Hallbauer of Carlinville, Brenda (Don) Gieseke of Hannibal, MO, Anne (John) Leffers of Harker Heights, TX; sister, Ruth (Roger) Garrison; seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl Hallbauer; and grandson, John Barrick Leffers.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Mayfield Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may go to the Carlinville American Legion or the Illinois Junior Hereford Association.

Visit heinzfuneralservice.com to leave condolences.