Earl W. “Blue” Stoops, 84, of Shipman, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

He was born May 14, 1938, in Keith Twp, to George Franklin Stoops and Allie Lavina O’Brien Stoops.

He married Mary Lou Tebbe Stoops on Sept. 5, 1959 in Carlinville.

He was retired after having been a machinist for Olin Corp for 41 years.

He was a veteran of the US Army after having served from 1960-1962. Earl was a member of the American Legion Post 0578 Honor Guard.

He was a coach for the Piasa Indians basketball team and a amateur ham radio operator for KE9W. He was an avid baseball fan especially the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and making people laugh. He never knew a stranger.

He is survived by his spouse, Mary Lou Stoops of Shipman; children, David (Stacy) Stoops of Chesterfield, Larry Stoops of Sanford, CO, Elaine (Dave) Fullriede of Edwardsville, Becky (Darren) Courtoise of Piasa; grandchildren, Nikki Summers of Edwardsville, Devin Stoops of Wood River; great-grandchild, Bella Summers of Edwardsville; brother, Bill (Joyce) Stoops of Shipman; several nieces and nephews.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Carol Annette Stoops; brothers, Ivan Stoops, James Floyd Stoops, Leslie (Red) Stoops; sister, Betty Cunningham and several nephews.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services are Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie. Burial will be at St. Denis Cemetery, Shipman.

Memorials are suggested to Donor’s Choice, American Legion of Bunker Hill or SS Simon & Jude Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.